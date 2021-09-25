Ryder Cup 2020: Live stream as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas play Viktor Hovland, Bernd Wiesberger

Justin Thomas helped win Team USA a half-point in the Friday fourballs

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will be looking to extend USA's Ryder Cup lead in the Saturday foursomes, with their match available to watch for free via Sky Sports' YouTube stream.

America's all-star pairing won three of their four matches together during the 2018 contest at Le Golf National but were beaten on the opening morning at Whistling Straits, with Spanish pair Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia seeing them off 3&1.

Jon Rahm won 1.5 points from his two matches on Friday

That defeat was the only full point lost by Steve Stricker's side on Friday, where the hosts moved into a 6-2 advantage, with the USA captain keeping faith in the duo by sending them out again in match three of the foursomes.

The pair will take on rookies Bernd Wiesberger and Viktor Hovland, with the European team in need of a fast start if they're to keep their hopes of retaining the Ryder Cup alive.

Thomas' fixture alongside Spieth, the only American player to fail to register any point on the first day, will be the Featured Match on Saturday and available via the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The match is one of four in the foursomes session, where Rory McIlroy is a notable absentee after being left out by Padraig Harrington, with full coverage available on Sky Sports Ryder Cup.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia lead out Team Europe for the second day running as they face Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, while Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton play Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

English duo Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick take on unbeaten pair Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the final foursomes match.

Click on the video above to watch the Featured Match via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream!