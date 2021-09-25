Ryder Cup 2020: Free live stream as Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth face Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia

Jon Rahm has won 2.5 points for Europe during the first two days of the Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia will be aiming to continue their unbeaten partnership for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup fourballs, with their match available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

The all-Spanish partnership have been sent out by Padraig Harrington in the afternoon session after winning both of their matches together in the foursomes over the first two days, the only two victories for Europe in an event dominated by Steve Stricker's side.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia reflect on their impressive comeback and much-needed victory over Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger in the Saturday foursomes Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia reflect on their impressive comeback and much-needed victory over Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger in the Saturday foursomes

Rahm has won 2.5 of Europe's three points over the first three sessions at Whistling Straits, where Team USA have raced into a 9-3 lead, leaving the visitors with a mountain to climb if they're to have any chance of retaining the trophy on American soil.

The Spanish pair will take on Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth in match two of the fourballs at 12.42pm local time (6.42pm BST), with Koepka looking to bounce back from his defeat against the same pair in the morning session.

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

The fixture is the Featured Match, available on both the red button and via the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, with full coverage of the other three matches available on Sky Sports Ryder Cup.

Tony Finau and Harris English take on Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, while Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau take on Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland. The other match sees Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa out against Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

Click on the video above to watch the Featured Match via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream!