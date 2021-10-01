LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey

A star-studded field is gathered on the LPGA Tour this week for the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with all three rounds available live via Sky Sports' free YouTube stream.

Seven of the world's top 10 are set to tee it up at the Bay Course of Seaview, while England's Mel Reid returns as defending champion after claiming a maiden LPGA Tour title in last year's contest.

Mel Reid claimed a two-shot victory in 2020, when the event was a 72-hole contest rather than a 54-hole one

"It was nice to get the monkey off my back, to pull through and know that I can win out here, and it has changed my career to a certain extent," Reid said about her 2020 success. "A lot more opportunities and things like that, so it was a huge moment for me."

World No 2 Jin Young Ko, 2019 champion Lexi Thompson and seven-time major winner Inbee Park are among the other notable names in action, with Georgia Hall and Charley Hull among the other British players in the 132-woman field.

All three rounds of the 54-hole event will be live on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage running from 6pm to 9pm from Friday to Sunday, with each day's play also available - for free - via the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The event is part of a triple-header of live on Sky Sports this week, with the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship also available to enjoy over the weekend.

Click on the video above to watch a free live stream (6pm start) from the ShopRite LPGA Classic!