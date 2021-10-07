LPGA Tour: Free live Sky Sports YouTube stream from Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey

Nelly Korda returns to action this week at the Cognizant Founders Cup, with coverage of the LPGA Tour event available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

The world No 1 headlines a strong field at Mountain Ridge Golf Club in West Caldwell, New Jersey, her first appearance since being part of Team USA's Solheim Cup loss against Catriona Matthew's European side last month.

Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park are also involved, the two most recent winners of the tournament and the world No 2 and 3 respectively, with the event offering a prize purse of $3m - the largest of any LPGA Tour event outside of the majors and the CME Group Tour Championship.

Anna Nordqvist - the only European winner of the tournament since its debut in 2011 - is in the field, with Solheim Cup team-mates Charley Hull, Georgia Hall and Mel Reid heading the British contingent in action.

Sky Sports will show three hours of live coverage from all four rounds, with the action getting underway from 7pm on Thursday and then 5pm from Friday through to Sunday. All the action will be on Sky Sports Golf, with each round also available on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The tournament is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with the European Tour's Acciona Open de Espana and the PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open also live throughout the week.

