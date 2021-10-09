PGA Tour Champions: Phil Mickelson moves into two-shot lead at Constellation Furyk & Friends

Phil Mickelson is closing in on a third PGA Tour Champions title

Phil Mickelson bolstered his hopes of winning a third PGA Tour Champions title by taking a two-shot lead into the final round of the Constellation Furyk & Friends.

The reigning PGA champion, making just his fourth start on the over-50s circuit, followed an opening-round 66 with a five-under 65 at Timuquana Country Club in Florida to move to 11 under in the 54-hole contest.

Mickelson sits two clear of Miguel Angel Jimenez, Steve Flesch and Matt Gogel, with four-time major winner Ernie Els heading into Sunday three strokes back with David Toms and Woody Austin.

Mickelson won the first two PGA Tour Champions events he played in

"I had a lot of fun and I hit some good shots," Mickelson said. "With the exception of that one bad tee shot on 16 that led to a bogey, I drove it pretty well, and that allowed me to play much more aggressively on the course.

Mickelson made a two-putt birdie at the par-five third and ended a run of pars by picking up a shot at the tenth, with the 51-year-old then jumping clear with a 10-foot eagle at the 13th.

From LONG range!@PhilMickelson takes the solo lead with a monster birdie @FurykandFriends. pic.twitter.com/V4zz4OK4dv — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) October 9, 2021

The six-time major winner followed a long-range birdie at the next by getting up and down from a greenside bunker to add another at the par-five 15th, with his only blemish of the day coming when he bogeyed the par-four 16th.

Jimenez jumped into tied-second by firing the lowest round of the day, birdieing four of his last six holes to close a bogey-free 65, while Flesch would have matched the Spaniard's total had he not closed his second-round 66 with a bogey.

USA Ryder captain Steve Stricker and tournament host Jim Furyk are in the group tied-eighth that includes former Masters champion Mike Weir, while Darren Clarke and Bernhard Langer slipped out of contention with second-round 73s to fall back into a share of 21st.

Padraig Harrington, making his PGA Tour Champions debut, struggled to a three-over 75 and finds himself tied-63rd in the 81-man event heading into the final day in Jacksonville.