Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Aramco Team Series event in New York

The Aramco Team Series continues this week on the Ladies European Tour in New York, with all three rounds available to watch via Sky Sports Golf's free live YouTube stream.

World No 1 Nelly Korda headlines a star-studded field, with Solheim Cup team-mates Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson and Lizette Salas among the other notable American names in action.

🗣 @NellyKorda is excited to make her debut in the Aramco Team Series 🇺🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/atx36IzWHk — Aramco Team Series (@Aramco_Series) October 11, 2021

Charley Hull and Bronte Law are among the English contingent involved, with Race to Costa del Sol winner Emily Kristine Pedersen and Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew also in the field.

The 54-hole event is played using an innovative format at the Glen Oaks Golf Club, where 36 teams containing three professionals and one amateur will tee it up, with team and individual competitions taking place at the same time.

The best two scores on each hole taken forward for the team competition, while each professional will also complete every hole and the score will be used for the individual competition.

Each team was designated a captain, based on the world ranking, with the 36 captains then allowed to select a player to join their side. A third professional and an amateur were then assigned at random to complete each line-up.

All three rounds will be able to watch live on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - via the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, with coverage from 6pm on Thursday and Friday and 7.30pm for Saturday's final round.

The event is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with the European Tour's Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters and the PGA Tour's CJ Cup in Las Vegas both also available.

