Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from the Dubai Moonlight Classic

The Ladies European Tour season continues this week at the Dubai Moonlight Classic, with all three rounds available to watch for free via Sky Sports’ live YouTube stream.

A strong field has gathered for a unique event on the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club, where players begin their rounds in the late afternoon for the only night tournament in professional golf.

Former AIG Women's Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn and 2019 Solheim Cup winner Bronte Law are among the notable names in action, while Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew, Dame Laura Davies and Race to Costa Del Sol leader Atthaya Thitikul have also made the trip to the UAE.

Bronte Law is among the leading British contenders in Dubai this week

The 54-hole event will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage running from 3pm-6pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with all three rounds also available to enjoy on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The floodlit event marks the start of a three-week stretch in the Middle East for the Ladies European Tour and is followed by back-to-back events in Saudi Arabia, with the season then reaching its climax at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana during the last week of November.