European eTour golf: Free live YouTube stream from Nedbank Golf Challenge

The European eTour season continues this week at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, with the eight-player contest available to watch via Sky Sports Golf’s live YouTube stream.

The event is the fifth and final tournament of the 2021 eTour campaign, with the leading eight players in the season-long standings after this week qualifying for next month's Global Finals.

Last year's eTour champion, golfx3, will be looking to go one better this time round after finishing runner-up at the BMW PGA Championship. He faces fmagnets, who currently sits third in the rankings.

Payton Gordley, who plays as golfx3, has won multiple events on the European eTour

The winner of golfx3 vs fmagnets will face the winner of Young46 vs Stuman66 in the semi-finals, while No 1 seed Jsmithers begins his bid for a third victory of the season against IAG12.

The final quarter-final contest sees Shefuf, real name Casey Sheffield, face South African debutant gerhardj1, real name Gerhard Jooste. Only six of the eight spots in the Global Finals have been filled, leaving the final two places to play for this evening.

