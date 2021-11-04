Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from the Aramco Saudi Ladies International

The Ladies European Tour continues its stint in the Middle East this week at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, with all four rounds available via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

A strong field has gathered at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club for the first of back-to-back events in Saudi Arabia, with five members of Europe's winning Solheim Cup team and former world No 1 Lydia Ko among the notable names in action.

Lydia Ko is looking for her second victory of 2021, having won the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship earlier in the year

Reigning Race to Costa del Sol champion Emily Kristine Pedersen returns to the scene of her "Saudi Sweep", where she won three titles in two weeks on her way to finishing 2020 top of the season-long standings.

AIG Women's Open champion Anna Nordqvist joins English duo Georgia Hall and Charley Hull in a stellar line-up, while five-time Solheim Cup player Carlota Ciganda and Evian Championship winner Minjee Lee are also set to feature.

The tournament could also see a new Race to Costa del Sol champion crowned, as Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul holds a 1446.69-pojnt advantage in the standings for just three events remaining.

All four rounds will be shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage on either Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Mix or the red button at various points during the week, while the tournament will also be available from 10am to 2pm every day on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

This week's Ladies European Tour action is part of a quadruple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, the European Tour's Portugal Masters and the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba also available to enjoy.

