Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship: Watch for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream

Some of golf's future female stars tee it up at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, with the event available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

The championship returns after a year's gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with 15 nations represented in the 78-player field at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Korea's Youmin Hwang and China's Xiaowen Yin are the two highest-ranked players in action, heading into the week fourth and seventh respectively in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), with the tournament helping to unearth emerging talent for Asian golfers.

Youmin Hwang is among the players chasing victory in Abu Dhabi this week

The winner of this week's event will secure invites to both the AIG Women's Open and the Amundi Evian Championship, two of the women's majors, as well as an exemption for the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

New Ladies European Tour order of merit winner Atthaya Thitikul is a former winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, having won the inaugural contest in 2018, where two of this year's major winners - Yuka Saso and Patty Tavatanakit - were also in the field.

Sky Sports will show four hours of live coverage from all four rounds in the United Arab Emirates, with coverage running from 6am on Wednesday to Saturday on Sky Sports Mix and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The first two hours of each day will also be available on Sky Sports Golf as part of a quintuple-header of live golf this week, with European Tour, PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour action also available to enjoy.

