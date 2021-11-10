Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Aramco Team Series event in Saudi Arabia

The final Aramco Team Series event of the season takes place in Saudi Arabia this week, with all three rounds available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

The event makes up the second half of the 'Saudi double-header' on the Ladies European Tour, following on from Lydia Ko's dominant victory in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International on Sunday.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

Royal Greens Golf and Country Club will once again welcome a strong field for the fourth and final Aramco Team Series event of the year, which also marks the penultimate event on the Race to Costa del Sol schedule.

All three individual winners from the Aramco Team Series events in 2021 are in the field this week, with Marianne Skarpnord (London), Alison Lee (Sotogrande) and Charley Hull (New York) all on captain duties.

Charley Hull is chasing a second Ladies European Tour win of the season, following on from her victory in New York

AIG Women's Open champion Anna Nordqvist is also in action alongside Carlota Ciganda, Georgia Hall and Emily Kristine Pedersen, with new Race to Costa del Sol champion Atthaya Thitikul making her first appearance since wrapping up the order of merit with two events to spare.

All three rounds will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix from Wednesday to Friday, with coverage running from 11am to 3pm each day and also available - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The last two hours of each day will also be available on Sky Sports Golf as part of a quintuple-header of live golf this week, with European Tour, PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship action also available to enjoy.

Click on the video above to watch a free live stream from the Ladies European Tour's Aramco Team Series event in Jeddah!