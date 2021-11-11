LPGA Tour: Free live Sky Sports YouTube stream from Pelican Women's Championship in Florida

The LPGA Tour star names are in action this week at the Pelican Women's Championship, with all four rounds available free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Sei Young Kim returns as defending champion after claiming a three-shot victory in the tournament's inaugural edition last year, while eight of the world's top 10 are all set to feature at Pelican Golf Club.

Nelly Korda can still end the season top of the Race to CME Globe standings

Lydia Ko will be looking to build on her Ladies European Tour success in Saudi Arabia last week, while Jin Young Ko - a four-time winner in 2021 - can extend her advantage at the top of the season-long standings heading into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Nelly Korda makes her first start since returning back to world No 1 on Monday, with Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson among the others to tee it up for the final full-field event of the 2021 campaign.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

All four rounds will be shown live on Sky Sports this week, with coverage running from 3pm to 6pm each day and also available - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The event is part of a quintuple-header of live golf this week, with European Tour, PGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship action also available to enjoy.

Click on the video above to watch a free live stream from the LPGA Tour's Pelican Women's Championship!