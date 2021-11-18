LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Florida

The LPGA Tour season reaches its climax this week at the CME Group Tour Championship, with all four rounds available via Sky Sports’ live YouTube stream.

Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko arrive in Florida as pre-tournament favourites and as the only two players still in the running to win the Rolex LPGA Player of the Year Award, given to the golfer with the most points over the season.

Korda holds a 10-point advantage in that list after claiming her latest victory at the Pelican Women's Championship on Sunday, while Ko needs a top-two finish in the 60-player event to have any chance of leapfrogging her in the standing.

LPGA Tour Golf Live on

Georgia Hall and Charley Hull - a winner of the event in 2016 - are among the British names in action, while Ireland's Leona Maguire is also involved as she looks to end her season on a high.

Sky Sports will have live coverage of all four rounds, with the action beginning from 4.30pm over the first two rounds on the red button and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Click on the video to watch the free live stream from the CME Group Tour Championship!