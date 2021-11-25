Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana

The Ladies European Tour season reaches a climax this week in Spain, with all four rounds of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana available via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Los Naranjos Golf Club is the venue for the season-ending finale, with home favourite Carlota Ciganda and two-time Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew among the notable names in action.

Carlota Ciganda will be targeting a victory on home soil in Spain this week

Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul is in the field and already guaranteed to end the week top of the Race to Costa del Sol standings, having won the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open and the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open during an impressive campaign.

Slovenian Pia Babnik and Sweden's Maja Stark also both chase their third victories of the season, while Alice Hewson is one of eight English players in action at the final event of 2021.

All four rounds will be shown live on Sky Sports this week, with coverage running from 1.30pm to 4.30pm over the first three days and beginning at midday for Sunday's final round.

Coverage begins on the red button each day and then switches to Sky Sports Golf after the conclusion of the DP World Tour's season-opening Joburg Open, with the Ladies European Tour action also available - for free- throughout the week on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

