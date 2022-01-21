LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from season-opening Tournament of Champions in Florida

The new LPGA Tour season kicks off this week at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with coverage available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

A star-studded field are gathered at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club for the first event of a record-breaking 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, where only winners from the last two seasons can compete.

Nelly Korda headlines the season opener in Florida

World No 1 Nelly Korda looks to build on her impressive 2021, at the venue where she won one of her four LPGA Tour titles last season, while sister Jessica returns as defending champion after her dramatic play-off victory over Danielle Kang.

Former AIG Women's Open champions Georgia Hall and Sophia Popov are some of the European players involved, along with Solheim Cup winners Anna Nordqvist and Mel Reid, while Inbee Park and former world No 1 Lydia Ko are also part of a strong line-up.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

The exciting field also includes 50 celebrities covering a range of talents in the sports and entertainment worlds, with former USA Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish and actor Alfonso Ribeiro among the notable names in action.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Sky Sports will show all four rounds from the opening event of the season, with three hours of live coverage each day. Coverage will be live on the red button from 5pm on Friday and 6.30pm over the weekend, with every round also available - for free - via the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The first three rounds are also shown on Sky Sports Mix and the final round is available on Sky Sports Mix, with the event one of four tournaments live on Sky Sports Golf this week.

Click on the video above to watch the free live LPGA Tour stream!