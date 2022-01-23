LPGA Tour: World No 1 Nelly Korda one ahead of Danielle Kang, Gaby Lopez at Tournament of Champions

Nelly Korda carded a three-under 69 in challenging conditions to maintain a one-shot lead going into the final round of the LPGA Tour's Tournament of Champions.

Fighting through cold temperatures paired with wind and rain at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, the world No 1 mixed four birdies with a lone bogey to move to 13 under and bolster her hopes of a winning start to 2022.

Danielle Kang and Mexico's Gaby Lopez are both just a shot off the pace in tied-second, with Brooke Henderson within two of the lead after back-to-back 68s and US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso three back on 10 under.

Nelly Korda won four times on the LPGA Tour in 2021 and also claimed Olympic gold

"I think I played pretty solid," Korda said. "You know, I could have made some more putts, but in all, I'm really happy with how my round went. The conditions were tough. It was cold, rainy, and got a little windy, so in all, I'm very happy."

Boutier of France is four shots back of the lead after shooting a third-round 70. On her heels are South Korea's Inbee Park (70) and Korda's sister, Jessica Korda (72), who are tied-seventh on eight under.

England's Georgia Hall is tied-18th in the 29-player field after a three-over 75, with Mel Reid in a share of 23rd on four over alongside Solheim Cup teammate Madelene Sagstrom.

The celebrity competition features such notables as former NBA star Vince Carter, former NFL standout Larry Fitzgerald and entertainer Larry the Cable Guy. Former pro Annika Sorenstam leads that group with a three-day score of 104.

