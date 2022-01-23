LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from season-opening Tournament of Champions in Florida

The new LPGA Tour season kicks off this week at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with coverage available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

A star-studded field are gathered at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club for the first event of a record-breaking 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, where only winners from the last two seasons can compete.

Nelly Korda headlines the season opener in Florida

World No 1 Nelly Korda looks to build on her impressive 2021, at the venue where she won one of her four LPGA Tour titles last season, while sister Jessica returns as defending champion after her dramatic play-off victory over Danielle Kang.

Ko takes a one-shot lead into the final day in Florida, with Kang in a share of second and Brooke Henderson within two of the lead, while US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso starting the final day three behind in fifth spot.

Former AIG Women's Open champions Georgia Hall and Sophia Popov are some of the European players involved, along with Solheim Cup winners Anna Nordqvist and Mel Reid, while Inbee Park and former world No 1 Lydia Ko are also part of a strong line-up.

The final round is live from 5pm on the Sky Sports Cricket channel and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, with the Latin American Amateur Championship and The American Express also available on Sky Sports during a busy Sunday.

Click on the video above to watch the free live LPGA Tour stream!