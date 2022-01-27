LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Gainbridge LPGA in Florida, where Nelly Korda defends

A star-studded field is gathered in Florida for the Gainbridge LPGA, with all four rounds available to enjoy for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Seven of the world's top 10 are set to tee it up at Boca Rio Golf Club, where world No 1 Nelly Korda looks to defend her title after claiming a three-shot victory in last year's contest.

Nelly Korda is looking for her first win of 2022

Lydia Ko, Inbee Park and Lexi Thompson are all chasing a first victory of 2022, while Ireland's Leona Maguire is among the notable names making her first start of the season.

There's a strong English contingent in the field, with Mel Reid, Charley Hull, Bronte Law and Georgia Hall among the names involved, with recent AIG Women's Open champions Anna Nordqvist and Sophia Popov also in the field.

Sky Sports will have live coverage from all four rounds of the LPGA Tour event, with the live action from 4.30pm over the first three days and 7.30pm for Sunday's final round. The action is live on the red button for the first three rounds and also on Sky Sports Mix on Friday and Saturday.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

The final round is live on Sky Sports Golf, with all four rounds also on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The event is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic and the Farmers Insurance Open also available to enjoy over the coming days.

Click on the video above for the free live stream from the Gainbridge LPGA!