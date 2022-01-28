LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Gainbridge LPGA in Florida, where Nelly Korda defends

A star-studded field is gathered in Florida for the Gainbridge LPGA, with all four rounds available to enjoy for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Seven of the world's top 10 are set to tee it up at Boca Rio Golf Club, where world No 1 Nelly Korda looks to defend her title after claiming a three-shot victory in last year's contest.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

There's a strong English contingent in the field, with Mel Reid, Charley Hull, Bronte Law and Georgia Hall among the names involved, with recent AIG Women's Open champions Anna Nordqvist and Sophia Popov also in the field.

Korda was five shots of the lead in tied-14th after an opening-round 68, as former world No 1 Lydia Ko grabbed a two-shot advantage over Danielle Kang after a nine-under 63.

Sky Sports will have live coverage from all four rounds of the LPGA Tour event, with the live action from 4.30pm on Friday and Saturday and 7.30pm for Sunday's final round. The action is live on the red button and on Sky Sports Mix on Friday and Saturday, with coverage also on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Click on the video above for the free live stream from the Gainbridge LPGA!