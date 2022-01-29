LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Gainbridge LPGA in Florida, where Nelly Korda defends

A star-studded field is gathered in Florida for the Gainbridge LPGA, with all four rounds available to enjoy for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Seven of the world's top 10 are set to tee it up at Boca Rio Golf Club, where world No 1 Nelly Korda looks to defend her title after claiming a three-shot victory in last year's contest.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

There's a strong English contingent in the field, with Mel Reid, Charley Hull, Bronte Law and Georgia Hall among the names involved, with recent AIG Women's Open champions Anna Nordqvist and Sophia Popov also in the field.

It is American Danielle King, winner of the recent Tournament of Champions, and New Zealander Lydia Ko who are out in front heading into day three though, with both level on an 11-under-par score 133 after 36 holes. Yuka Saso of Japan and Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England sit third on 137.

Sky Sports will have live coverage from all four rounds of the LPGA Tour event, with the live action from 4.30pm on Saturday and 7.30pm for Sunday's final round. The action is live on the red button and on Sky Sports Mix on Saturday, with coverage also on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Click on the video above for the free live stream from the Gainbridge LPGA!