LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Gainbridge LPGA in Florida, where Nelly Korda defends
World No 1 Nelly Korda returns to defend her title in Florida, with Lydia Ko, Inbee Park and Lexi Thompson all in the Gainbridge LPGA field - watch live throughout the week on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel
Last Updated: 30/01/22 2:53pm
A star-studded field is gathered in Florida for the Gainbridge LPGA, with all four rounds available to enjoy for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.
Seven of the world's top 10 are set to tee it up at Boca Rio Golf Club, where world No 1 Nelly Korda looks to defend her title after claiming a three-shot victory in last year's contest.
Former world No 1 Lydia Ko takes a two-shot lead over Danielle Kang into the final day in Florida, with France's Celine Boutier in third place on eight under.
Charley Hull is part of a strong English contingent and sits in tied-fourth going into the final day, with Lexi Thompson inside the top-10 and Korda in a share of 23rd after a third-round 76.
Sky Sports will have live coverage of the final round on Sunday from 7pm, with the action live on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.
Click on the video above for the free live stream from the Gainbridge LPGA!