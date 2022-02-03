LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream as Nelly Korda headlines LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida

The LPGA Tour season continues this week at the LPGA Drive On Championship, with all three rounds available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

This week's tournament at Crown Colony Golf & Country Club rounds off a three-event Florida Swing to start the LPGA Tour season, with five of the world's top 10 among a 120-player field.

Charley Hull finished tied-fourth at the Gainbridge LPGA last week

Nelly Korda has a chance to move top of the world rankings, having lost the No 1 spot to Jin Young Ko last week despite the Korean not featuring in the first two events of the season.

World No 1 Inbee Park and Brooke Henderson are among the other notable names in action, while Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Mel Reid and Dame Laura Davies head a strong English contingent.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

Ireland's Leona Maguire is also involved as she chases a maiden LPGA Tour win, with all three rounds live on Sky Sports this week as part of a triple-header of live golf.

Leona Maguire starts the week as world No 37

Live coverage runs from 8pm to 11pm for the first two days and from 7pm to 10pm for Saturday's round, with all the action live via the red button on Sky Sports Golf and for free on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Some of the coverage will also be available each day on Sky Sports Mix, with the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the DP World Tour's Ras al Khaimah Championship live on Sky Sports from Thursday to Sunday.

Click on the video above to watch the LPGA Drive On Championship!