Tommy Fleetwood three shots off lead at Saudi International after carding a second-round 67

World number 46 Tommy Fleetwood is seeking a first tour win since November 2019

Tommy Fleetwood lies three shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the Saudi International in Jeddah, carding a second-round 67 to reach seven under par.

Spain's Adri Arnaus and American Harold Varner currently lead the way, both sitting 10 under after two rounds at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Meanwhile, Thailand's amateur sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat continued he remarkable run of making the cut in every professional event he has played by carding a second-round 71.

🇹🇭 @ratchanon_tk has made the cut!



The 14-year-old is showing us all how it’s done 💪.#SaudiIntlGolf #SeeItAll pic.twitter.com/vGmdxAKcHU — Saudi International | السعودية الدولية (@SaudiIntlGolf) February 4, 2022

The 14-year-old, who placed third in the Singapore International on the Asian Tour last month, is level par for the tournament, having opened the event with a score of 69.

Fleetwood, who is seeking a first tour win since November 2019, said after his second round: "I'm working on the right things. I've got a good, simple structure.

"Focusing on a couple of key areas, trying to drive it better, and at the moment just trying to hit one shot off the tee and put it in play more and give myself a chance to play from the fairways a lot more."

The world number 46 trails Arnaus and Varner, who both shot 66 on Friday, as well as over Cameron Smith (-8) and Matthew Wolff (-8).

Overnight leader Matteo Manassero (-5) slipped five shots off the pace after adding a 73 to his opening round of 62.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson (-4) and Phil Mickelson (-4) are both six shots off the lead, while former US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau withdrew before the start of the second round with hand and hip injuries.

World number nine DeChambeau made a triple-bogey seven at the seventh hole of his opening round as he shot a three-over-par 73, with organisers of the Asian Tour event confirming he would not be able to continue due to wrist and hip injuries.

The latest withdrawal continues a tough start to 2022 for DeChambeau. At the Sentry Tournament of Champions he tied for 25th in the smaller-field event, withdrew before the start of the Sony Open because of wrist soreness, and then missed the cut at Farmers Insurance Open last week as he struggled with undisclosed injuries.

The extent of DeChambeau's injuries remain unclear as he did not speak following his first round in Saudi Arabia, having not given a pre-tournament press conference and not spoken to reporters at Torrey Pines last week.