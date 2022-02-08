DP World Tour LIVE! Free YouTube stream from Hero Challenge, a special one-day scramble event

The stars of the DP World Tour gather for a unique one-day exhibition in the UAE, with the Hero Challenge available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

The team event will see 26 pairs compete in nine holes of scramble golf at Al Hamra Golf Club, the venue for last week's Ras Al Khaimah Championship and the same course being used for this week's Ras Al Khaimah Classic.

Last week's champion Nicolai Hojgaard is in the field and former Ryder Cup player Rafa Cabrera Bello is also in action, while Richard Bland teams up with Oliver Wilson, and 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn also features.

The format sees each team selecting their best drive hit and play their second shots from that position, with the pairs selecting the best ball after each shot until the hole is completed.

Some players will be mic'd up for their rounds and have more interaction with the on-course commentators, with the event aiming to have a more relaxed look and feel than regular DP World Tour events.

Sky Sports will show live coverage from the special exhibition, with three hours of live coverage from 9am on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event and - for free- on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Click on the video above to watch a free live stream from the Hero Challenge!