LET: Free live YouTube stream from Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Coverage of the LET Magical Kenya Ladies Open commences at 12pm with 96-players taking to the Baobab Course and duelling over a 72-hole stroke play format.

Esther Henseleit is the defending champion with two-time LET winner Julia Engstrom is making a return to the Tour after time out due to a back injury. The competition takes place between February 10 and 13.

The LET Magical Kenya Ladies Open starts a record-breaking season for the Ladies European Tour which is offering more events than ever before and a record-breaking prize purse.

Players have the chance to compete in 31 events across 21 countries over a 10-month period and a minimum of €24.5m will be available over the season, up over 20 per cent on last year and over double the annual purse available in 2019.

Two new venues will host LET events for the first time, the Ålands Golf Club for the Åland 100 Ladies Open and Barrière Golf Club in Deauville for the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, with the Race to Costa del Sol season finale once again the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España.

