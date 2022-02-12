Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from season-opening Magical Kenya Ladies Open

The Ladies European Tour season is underway this week at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, with every round available live via Sky Sports' YouTube stream.

Linnea Strom produced a second round of 73 to hold a three-shot lead heading into the weekend at Vipingo Ridge, with Spain's Nuria Iturrioz the only player not over par for the tournament at the halfway stage.

How things stand heading into the weekend @KenyaLadiesOpen 📈🇰🇪



All scores 👇#RaiseOurGame | #MKLO2022 — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) February 11, 2022

Michele Thomson sits alongside Germany's Sophie Hausmann, Wales' Becky Morgan and Denmark's Smilla Tarning Sonderby in tied-third, four off the lead, with plenty of other players looking to make a Saturday charge up the leaderboard.

Sky Sports is showing all four rounds from the season-opener, with Saturday's live coverage running from midday until 3pm on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel. Coverage is also available via the red button on Sky Sports Golf for the first hour, before switching to the main channel at 1pm.

The event is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this weekend, with the WM Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Classic also available to enjoy.

Click on the video above to watch live coverage from the Magical Kenya Ladies Open!