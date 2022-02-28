Ryder Cup 2023: Zach Johnson to captain USA in 2023 Ryder Cup | Steve Stricker named VC

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Weir says appointing Zach Johnson as the US Ryder Cup captain was a no brainer and a safe option Jamie Weir says appointing Zach Johnson as the US Ryder Cup captain was a no brainer and a safe option

Zach Johnson has been confirmed as the United States' captain for their defence of the Ryder Cup in 2023, succeeding Steve Stricker in the role.

The PGA of America revealed Johnson's appointment at a press conference for Monday and the man who celebrates his 46th birthday on Thursday will be charged with retaining the trophy at Marco Simone Golf Club in Italy next September, live on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel.

Johnson has previously served as an assistant captain on two occasions, filling the position for Jim Furyk in 2018 in Paris and then for Stricker in the USA's success 19-9 at Whistling Straits last year, and took to social media to express his pride at being chosen to lead the team this time around.

What an unbelievable honor to be your next @RyderCupUSA Team Captain. Time to lead #RyderCupUSA to victory! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GYAamq6D94 — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) February 28, 2022

"To accept this captaincy, to lead this United States Ryder Cup Team abroad - after what we accomplished last year at Whistling Straits - is simply the greatest honour of my professional career," Johnson said

"As exciting as this is for both my family and me, it is equally sobering to understand the scope of our challenge in Rome, as we have not won on the road in three decades.

"To win, we will have to outplay a European Team that will have both ample talent and motivation on their side. I am anxious to dig in and begin the process of putting our team in the best possible position to succeed."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at best of the action from the final day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin A look at best of the action from the final day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin

The United States have not won the Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993, but stormed to a record victory at Whistling Straits last year, with all 12 of their team ranked inside the world's top 21 at the time.

Johnson will, however, have the experience of Stricker to benefit from after the victorious skipper from 2021 agreed to serve as his vice-captain as Team USA go in search of their first back-to-back success since the wins in 1991 and 1993.

"This may come as a surprise to most out there, but Steve Stricker has accepted his vice-captainship role in Italy and I'm honoured to have him by my side," Johnson said.

Zach Johnson will have Steve Stricker alongside him as vice-captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup

"He's a guy who has led Team USA to a pretty resounding victory, but it's not just the scoreboard, it's more so how he did it. The class with which he took this position and led, I admire, so to have him as a sounding board, an individual and a close friend, I'm excited he wanted to join in.

"The way he approached it was keep it simple, but he gave those 12 individuals a voice and freedom to go about their week as if it's a normal tournament, even though we know it's not, but the simplicity in that was also quite beautiful."

Johnson, a two-time major champion, made five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, making his debut in 2006 and then featuring in four consecutive editions of the biennial contest from 2010 through to Team USA's victory at Hazeltine.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Stricker compared guiding Team USA to a record-breaking Ryder Cup victory at Whistling Straits to winning a major and explains how it felt to captain the American side Steve Stricker compared guiding Team USA to a record-breaking Ryder Cup victory at Whistling Straits to winning a major and explains how it felt to captain the American side

He has 12 career PGA Tour wins, including the Masters Tournament in 2007 and The Open in 2015. Johnson also featured in four Presidents Cups for Team USA - featuring on the winning team each time.

Fred Couples has been the winning captain for three US Presidents Cup teams and a Ryder Cup vice-captain twice, while Matt Kuchar, one of Furyk's vice-captains in 2018, was among the other potential names under consideration for the role.

Speaking in a video posted on Team USA's official Twitter account, Johnson sent a defiant message ahead of next year's competition as the holders aim to end their drought of wins in Europe.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Padraig Harrington praised the effort of his side and defended his decision-making after Team USA claimed a record-breaking Ryder Cup victory Padraig Harrington praised the effort of his side and defended his decision-making after Team USA claimed a record-breaking Ryder Cup victory

"As we look ahead to the next Ryder Cup, I see nothing but opportunity; to work hard, to get behind one another and an opportunity to keep the cup," Johnson said.

"I know we are not supposed to win on European soil. Well, I'm used to 'not supposed to'.

"Not supposed to make it on Tour or win two majors and certainly not supposed to make five Ryder Cup teams, but here's the thing - I love it when [people who are not] not supposed to, do.

Your 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain 🏆



Ciao, @ZachJohnsonPGA pic.twitter.com/zunUaJMR0N — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) February 28, 2022

"And as your captain, you can bet that I'm going to bring some of that home-cooked, hard-working Iowa pride to the Ryder Cup."

Johnson 'the obvious candidate' to lead USA

Sky Sports News reporter Jamie Weir explained Johnson's vice-captaincy experience and popularity among the American players made him the perfect choice to team the team in 2023.

Zach Johnson has been USA vice-captain twice at the Ryder Cup

"He was the obvious candidate for it," Weir said. "He's a safe pair of hands, he's very popular with the younger players on the tour, popular with his generation of players and he's sort of the next off the cab rank in that he's been an assistant captain a couple of times."

"He was part of a winning team, he's been vice-captain to Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker. So in terms of that European model of being vice-captain a couple of times then stepping up into the big seat, that's what he's doing."

Who will captain Team Europe?

Europe are also expected to announce their next Ryder Cup captain in the coming weeks, with plenty of possible names to succeed Padraig Harrington.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 2014 Europe Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley says Luke Donald and Henrik Stenson are in the frame to be take on the captaincy at the next Ryder Cup 2014 Europe Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley says Luke Donald and Henrik Stenson are in the frame to be take on the captaincy at the next Ryder Cup

Former world No 1 Lee Westwood was initially the favourite to take over from Harrington, having made 11 Ryder Cup appearances as a player and also serving as vice-captain to Thomas Bjorn in the 2018 victory, although the Englishman has since ruled himself out of consideration for the role.

Luke Donald has emerged as a strong contender for the role, with the former world No 1 having played in four winning Ryder Cup teams and serving as a vice-captain for the past two events.

Henrik Stenson has made five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including during Europe's victory at Le Golf National in 2018, before working as one of Harrington's assistants in Wisconsin last year.

Miracle in Medinah - The Story of the 2012 Ryder Cup Live on

Fellow Swede Robert Karlsson is another possibility for the role, having played in two Ryder Cups and also receiving strong praise from both captains he has worked under during his two stints as vice-captain.

Graeme McDowell has ruled himself out of the running to be captain, while Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and Paul Lawrie have all previously served as vice-captain.