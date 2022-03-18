Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Aramco Saudi Ladies International

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund takes place on the Ladies European Tour this week, with all four rounds available via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Major winners Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist are among a star-studded field at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, where 27 countries are represented in the 108-player field.

2020 Race to Costa del Sol champion and 2020 Aramco Saudi Ladies International winner Emily Kristine Pedersen is hoping for more Saudi Arabia success, with Dutch star Anne Van Dam, Spain's Carlota Ciganda also in action.

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

Live coverage runs from 10am to 2pm for all four days, with all the action starting on Sky Sports Golf before switching to the red button, while each round is also being shown - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Some of the coverage will also be available each day on Sky Sports Mix, with the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship and the DP World Tour's Steyn City Championship live on Sky Sports from Thursday to Sunday.

Click on the video above to watch the free live stream from the Aramco Saudi Ladies International!