Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream as Georgia Hall chases Saudi Ladies International win

Georgia Hall takes a commanding lead into the final round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund, with the final round of the Ladies European Tour event available via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Hall carded a third-round 68 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to move to 10 under, giving the 2018 AIG Women's Open champion a five-shot advantage over three-time major champion Anna Nordqvist.

Live coverage runs from 10am to 2pm for the final round

Full coverage will be available on Sky Sports Mix, with the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship and the DP World Tour's Steyn City Championship live on Sky Sports from Thursday to Sunday.

