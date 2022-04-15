Rose Ladies Series: 2022 schedule, latest results, reports, highlights and ways to watch on Sky Sports

Hayley Davis won the third Rose Ladies Series event of the year at Brokenhurst Manor

The third year of the Rose Ladies Series is already under way, offering playing opportunities and big prize purses to some of the brightest British talent in the women’s game.

The Series was initially launched during the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with seven tournaments and a three-day final created to give players the chance to compete during the Ladies European Tour's coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

Gemma Dryburgh, Georgia Hall and Charley Hull were among the players to win events during the inaugural season, with the campaign such a success that it returned with more events and larger prize purses in 2021.

The expanded schedule meant players could still tee it up during gaps in the LET campaign, still hampered by travel restrictions, while this year's run of five events allows golfers to prepare for their busy 2022 seasons.

All five of the one-day tournaments take place during a time where playing opportunities are limited on both the LET and the LET Access Series, with no European-based events on either schedule during April. The LET has back-to-back mixed events in Thailand, co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour, before heading to Australia for successive tournaments, while the LET Access Series doesn't have anything scheduled until mid-May.

Lauren Horsford claimed play-off victory in the 2022 season opener at West Lancashire Golf Club, while Georgina Blackman won by the same margin the following week on the New Course at Sunningdale Golf Club.

Hayley Davis triumphed at Brokenhurst Manor in the third event, finishing five shots clear of the field after registering a four-under-par 66.

Events follow over the next week at Walton Heath and Bearwood Lakes, with 30-minute highlights of each 18-hole tournament shown on Sky Sports Golf and on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

2022 results

April 5 - West Lancashire Golf Club

Winner: Lauren Horsford | Leaderboard | Highlights

April 14 - Sunningdale Golf Club (New)

Winner: Georgina Blackman | Leaderboard | Highlights

April 20 - Brokenhurst Manor

Winner: Hayley Davis | Leaderboard | Highlights

Still to come…

Event Four - April 25 - Walton Heath (New)

Event Five - April 28 - Bearwood Lakes

2021 results

April 29 - West Lancashire Golf Club

Winner: Gabriella Cowley | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

May 6 - Woburn

Winner: Liz Young | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

May 13 - Brokenhurst Manor

Winner: Becky Brewerton | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

May 21 - The Berkshire

Winner - Gabriella Cowley | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

August 2 - Hillside

Winner - Gemma Clews | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

August 3 - Royal Birkdale

Winner - Jae Bowers | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

August 5 - JCB Country Club

Winner - Gemma Dryburgh | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

August 7 - Scotscraig

Winner - Caroline Inglis | Leaderboard | Highlights

September 20 - North Hants

Winner - Liz Young | Leaderboard | Highlights

September 23 - The Buckinghamshire

Winner - Gabriella Cowley | Leaderboard | Highlights

September 25 - Bearwood Lakes

Winner - Chloe Williams | Leaderboard | Highlights

2020 results

June 18 - Brokenhurst Manor

Winner - Charley Hull | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

June 25 - Moor Park

Winner - Meghan MacLaren | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

July 2 - The Buckinghamshire

Winner - Gemma Dryburgh | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

July 9 - Royal St George's

Winner - Gemma Dryburgh | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

July 16 - JCB Country Club

Winner - Gabriella Cowley | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

July 23 - Bearwood Lakes Golf Club

Winner - Georgia Hall | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

July 30 - The Shire London

Winner - Georgia Hall | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

August 5-7 - Grand Final - North Hants Golf Club, The Berkshire and Wentworth

Winner - Alice Hewson | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

