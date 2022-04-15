Rose Ladies Series: 2022 schedule, latest results, reports, highlights and ways to watch on Sky Sports
Five events feature in the 2022 schedule, each offering a £10,000 first prize
The third year of the Rose Ladies Series is already under way, offering playing opportunities and big prize purses to some of the brightest British talent in the women’s game.
The Series was initially launched during the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with seven tournaments and a three-day final created to give players the chance to compete during the Ladies European Tour's coronavirus-enforced shutdown.
Gemma Dryburgh, Georgia Hall and Charley Hull were among the players to win events during the inaugural season, with the campaign such a success that it returned with more events and larger prize purses in 2021.
The expanded schedule meant players could still tee it up during gaps in the LET campaign, still hampered by travel restrictions, while this year's run of five events allows golfers to prepare for their busy 2022 seasons.
All five of the one-day tournaments take place during a time where playing opportunities are limited on both the LET and the LET Access Series, with no European-based events on either schedule during April. The LET has back-to-back mixed events in Thailand, co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour, before heading to Australia for successive tournaments, while the LET Access Series doesn't have anything scheduled until mid-May.
Lauren Horsford claimed play-off victory in the 2022 season opener at West Lancashire Golf Club, while Georgina Blackman won by the same margin the following week on the New Course at Sunningdale Golf Club.
Hayley Davis triumphed at Brokenhurst Manor in the third event, finishing five shots clear of the field after registering a four-under-par 66.
Events follow over the next week at Walton Heath and Bearwood Lakes
2022 results
April 5 - West Lancashire Golf Club
Winner: Lauren Horsford | Leaderboard | Highlights
April 14 - Sunningdale Golf Club (New)
Winner: Georgina Blackman | Leaderboard | Highlights
April 20 - Brokenhurst Manor
Winner: Hayley Davis | Leaderboard | Highlights
Still to come…
Event Four - April 25 - Walton Heath (New)
Event Five - April 28 - Bearwood Lakes
2021 results
April 29 - West Lancashire Golf Club
Winner: Gabriella Cowley | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
May 6 - Woburn
Winner: Liz Young | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
May 13 - Brokenhurst Manor
Winner: Becky Brewerton | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
May 21 - The Berkshire
Winner - Gabriella Cowley | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
August 2 - Hillside
Winner - Gemma Clews | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
August 3 - Royal Birkdale
Winner - Jae Bowers | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
August 5 - JCB Country Club
Winner - Gemma Dryburgh | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
August 7 - Scotscraig
Winner - Caroline Inglis | Leaderboard | Highlights
September 20 - North Hants
Winner - Liz Young | Leaderboard | Highlights
September 23 - The Buckinghamshire
Winner - Gabriella Cowley | Leaderboard | Highlights
September 25 - Bearwood Lakes
Winner - Chloe Williams | Leaderboard | Highlights
2020 results
June 18 - Brokenhurst Manor
Winner - Charley Hull | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
June 25 - Moor Park
Winner - Meghan MacLaren | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
July 2 - The Buckinghamshire
Winner - Gemma Dryburgh | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
July 9 - Royal St George's
Winner - Gemma Dryburgh | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
July 16 - JCB Country Club
Winner - Gabriella Cowley | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
July 23 - Bearwood Lakes Golf Club
Winner - Georgia Hall | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
July 30 - The Shire London
Winner - Georgia Hall | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights
August 5-7 - Grand Final - North Hants Golf Club, The Berkshire and Wentworth
Winner - Alice Hewson | Report | Leaderboard | Highlights

