LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey

The LPGA Tour season continues this week at the Cognizant Founders Cup, with all four rounds available to enjoy via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Minjee Lee carded a nine-under 63 on Friday to take a three-shot advantage into the weekend, with Ally Ewing, Lexi Thompson and Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom all sharing second spot on 11 under after the first two rounds.

Lee is searching for her first win on the LPGA Tour since the Evian Championship - her first major title - last July

Finland's Sanna Nuutinen is in fifth place and Spain's Carlota Ciganda is inside the top 10, while world No 1 and defending champion Jin Young Ko is nine strokes off the pace.

The action will be shown on Sky Sports Mix and the red button on Sky Sports Golf over the weekend, with coverage beginning at 9pm on Saturday and 5pm for Sunday's final round.

The coverage is also on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, with the event part of a quadruple-header of live golf this weekend that includes the AT&T Byron Nelson, the Soudal Open and Ladies European Tour action.

Click on the video above to watch live coverage from the Cognizant Founders Cup!