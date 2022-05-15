LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey

The LPGA Tour season continues this week at the Cognizant Founders Cup, with the final round available to enjoy via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Minjee Lee had an eagle-birdie run on the back nine on Saturday to take a one-shot over Madelene Sagstrom into the final day, giving the Australian the opportunity to close in on a first LPGA Tour title of the season.

Lee is searching for her first win on the LPGA Tour since the Evian Championship - her first major title - last July

The action will be shown on Sky Sports Mix and the red button on Sky Sports Golf on Sunday, with coverage beginning at 5pm for the final round.

The coverage is also on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, with the event part of a quadruple-header of live golf this weekend that includes the AT&T Byron Nelson, the Soudal Open and Ladies European Tour action.

Click on the video above to watch live coverage from the Cognizant Founders Cup!