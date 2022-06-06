Phil Mickelson to play in opening Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament at Centurion Club

Phil Mickelson has been added to the field for this week's opening LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament at Centurian Club

Phil Mickelson says he is returning to golf with a "renewed spirit and excitement" as he confirmed he will play in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament at Centurion Club this week - and future major championships.

Mickelson has been linked to LIV Golf for months but began a self-imposed hiatus from the sport in February - even skipping his title defence at the PGA Championship - amid backlash over comments he made about the breakaway tour.

The 51-year-old's public image took a hit when the author of an unauthorised biography said the American golfer told him he was willing to look past Saudi Arabia's human rights record to gain economic leverage over the PGA Tour.

"I am thrilled to begin with LIV Golf and I appreciate everyone involved. I also intend to play the majors" Phil Mickelson

Mickelson said in a statement posted on Twitter: "First and foremost, I want to again apologise to the many people I offended and hurt with my comments a few months ago.

"I have made mistakes in my career in some of the things I have said and done. Taking time away and self-reflecting has been very humbling.

"I needed to start prioritising the people that I love the most and work on becoming a better version of myself.

"I have spent this time with Amy and loved ones. I have been engaged and intentional in continued therapy and feel healthy and much more at peace.

"I realise I still have a long way to go, but I am embracing the work ahead."

Mickelson went on to explain some of the reasons why he decided to back the LIV series.

He continued: "I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just for myself, but ideally for the game and my peers.

"I also love the progressive format and think it will be exciting for fans. Just as importantly, it will provide balance, allowing me to focus on a healthier approach to life on and off the course. I am incredibly grateful for what this game and the PGA Tour has given me.

"I would like to think that I have given back as well but now I am excited about this new opportunity."

Mickelson added: "I am thrilled to begin with LIV Golf and I appreciate everyone involved. I also intend to play the majors.

"I fully realise and respect some may disagree with this decision and have strong opinions and I empathise with that. I have a renewed spirit and excitement for the game.

"I am incredibly grateful for the support of my fans, partners, friends and peers and I hope in time those sentiments, relationships and support continue."

Greg Norman, chief executive and commissioner of LIV Golf, said: "Phil Mickelson is unequivocally one of the greatest golfers of this generation.

"His contributions to the sport and connection to fans around the globe cannot be overstated and we are grateful to have him.

"He strengthens an exciting field for London where we're proud to launch a new era for golf."

Among the other golfers already confirmed for the 48-player event being held June 9-11 at Centurion Club are former world No 1 Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan previously told tour members that players who elect to participate in the LIV league face disciplinary action.

Rory McIlroy says the field for the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event "is nothing to jump and down about" compared to line-ups on the PGA Tour.

The four-time major winner said: "When I turned pro, I was playing for money. All I wanted to do was get my tour card and make a living playing golf. You need a job and you need to make money to buy yourself a house.

"Do I play golf for money now? No. My situation has changed over the years. But when I started playing the game professionally, yeah, money was at the top of the list.

"Some guys are in a position where they are not guaranteed a job next year. It's hard to stay in the top 125, especially when you're in your 40s and maybe don't hit the ball as far as you've used to. As we've seen, it's a young man's game nowadays.

"So if another entity comes along and says, 'we'll guarantee you this amount for three years', plus you're playing for a ton more prize money, you're playing fewer events and you can spend more time with your family it's very appealing to some of those guys that are in that position.

"Again, I'm not in that position, and it's not something that I would do. But you have to try to put yourself in other people's shoes and see where they are coming from."

Matt Fitzpatrick has insisted his future remains with the PGA, but he would have to re-evaluate if the LIV Series became the main tour.

"Tiger made a great point at the PGA the other day in his press conference. He's there to create legacies and to win tournaments and to win majors, and that's kind of - that's definitely where I am," said Fitzpatrick.

"And it was interesting, it was kind of, you know, I'll be honest, some tournaments where I'm maybe not necessarily in it, and I can't win, then I do think, oh, you know, well, at least on the bright side I've made this much this week after the tournament's over.

"I came away from the US PGA and literally couldn't care less about how much I made that week. I was just gutted that I didn't win. I had a chance and I didn't take it, and that kind of said a lot to myself about myself. That's all I'm bothered about out here.

"You want to have records. I want to win tournaments, and for me, that's why for now, the sort of LIV Golf doesn't interest me."