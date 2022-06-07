Tiger Woods rules himself out of US Open as he admits 'my body needs to get stronger':

Tiger Woods will not take part in the US Open this month at Brookline

Tiger Woods has confirmed he won't compete in the US Open next week after making his return at the Masters.

In a statement on Twitter, he revealed his body needs to get stronger in order to take part in more championship golf and will therefore sit out the tournament but that he does hope to return for the 150th Open at St. Andrews next month.

The 46-year-old had to withdraw from the US PGA Championship in May after three rounds and does not feel ready for the next major of the year.

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods said on Twitter.

"I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at JP McManus Pro-AM and at The Open next month. I'm excited to get back out there soon!"

In his last appearance at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Woods' fitness issues were laid bare.

The 15-time major champion, making just his second appearance since suffering career-threatening leg injuries in last February's car crash, was joint-bottom of the leaderboard following a battling second-round display, after he posted the worst round of his PGA Championship career in the third round.

The world No 818 only spoke to a designated pool reporter as opposed to the open media, where he refused to confirm whether he would return for Sunday's action.

"Well, I'm sore. I know that is for a fact. We'll do some work and see how it goes," Woods said, with the PGA of America then confirming after the conclusion of the third round that he had withdrawn.

