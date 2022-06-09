Free live golf: YouTube streams from the PGA Tour's RBC Canadian Open and DP World Tour action

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

It's another busy week of live golf on Sky Sports, with the opening round of both the RBC Canadian Open and the Scandinavian Mixed available via our free live stream.

Rory McIlroy is among the early starters as he begins his title defence at St George's Golf Club, three years on from an emphatic victory, with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler also in action as he chases a fifth PGA Tour win of the season.

Two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick are also out early, while world No 4 Cameron Smith and England's Tyrrell Hatton are also involved, with our stream offering uninterrupted coverage from midday until 8.30pm.

If that wasn't enough, there's also free coverage from the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour's mixed event, hosted by Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam in Sweden, where men and women compete against each other on the same golf course.

These two events are part of a quadruple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with additional coverage available later in the week from both the LPGA Tour's Shoprite LPGA Classic and the Curtis Cup.

