Free live golf: YouTube streams from the PGA Tour's RBC Canadian Open and DP World Tour action

It's another busy week of live golf on Sky Sports, with RBC Canadian Open, the Scandinavian Mixed and the Curtis Cup all available via our free live YouTube streams.

Five of the world's top nine players are in action at St. George's Golf & Country Club, where Rory McIlroy looks to defend his title after an emphatic victory in 2019. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines as he chases a fifth victory of the year, with PGA Champion Justin Thomas and world No 4 Cameron Smith also involved.

A unique format at the Scandinavian Mixed sees 78 men and 78 women play over the same course for one prize fund, with the event co-sanctioned between the DP World Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

Swedish stars Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam co-host the tournament, where Alex Noren is also involved and Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell is his defending champion after his breakthrough success in last year's contest.

If that wasn't enough, Great Britain and Ireland's young female amateur stars take on Team USA at Merion Golf Club in the Curtis Cup. Team GB and Ireland are looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat in the biennial contest.

All three events are live throughout the week on Sky Sports Golf and also available for free on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, while the LPGA Tour's Shoprite LPGA Classic will also be available via the red button.

This week's live YouTube times

Friday

1145-2000 - RBC Canadian Open (also live on SS Golf from 2000-2300)

1200-1700 - Scandinavian Mixed

1430-1730 - Curtis Cup (also live from 1930-2230 via red button)

Shoprite LPGA Classic on red button from 1730-2000

Saturday

1230-1700 - Scandinavian Mixed

1300-1800 - RBC Canadian Open (also live on SS Golf from 1800-2300)

1500-1800 - Curtis Cup (also live from 2100-0000 via red button)

Shoprite LPGA Classic on red button from 1900-2200

Sunday

1230-1700 - Scandinavian Mixed

1300-1800 - RBC Canadian Open (also live on SS Golf from 1800-2300)

1900-0000 - Curtis Cup

Shoprite LPGA Classic on red button from 1900-2200

