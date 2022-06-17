Ladies European Tour LIVE: Free Sky Sports Golf YouTube stream from Aramco Team Series in England
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall are among the stars in Ladies European Tour action at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire; Watch live on Friday from 2pm on Sky Sports Mix, via the red button on Sky Sports Golf and for free on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel
Last Updated: 16/06/22 10:46pm
The stars of the Ladies European Tour are back in England this week for the Aramco Team Series, with all three rounds available for free via Sky Sports' live stream.
This week's event at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire sees a 54-hole stroke play tournament take place alongside a 36-hole team event, with the teams selected via a unique draft system.
Georgia Hall, who won the 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International, and Charley Hull, who claimed the individual crown at the Aramco Team Series - New York are both in the field, while Linn Grant also features after her historic success at the Scandinavian Mixed last week.
Two-time Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew, former order of merit winner Anne Van Dam are also in the field, with Bronte Law and Gabriella Cowley among the other notable names in action.
Live Ladies European Tour Golf
June 17, 2022, 1:00pm
Live on
Sky Sports will have live coverage from each round of the event, offering a $1million prize purse, with four hours of coverage running from 2pm on Friday and midday on Saturday's final round.
The first two rounds are being show live on Sky Sports Mix and via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, with the final round shown live on Saturday on Sky Sports Golf, while all three days are available on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.
Click on the video above to watch free live coverage from the Aramco Team Series!