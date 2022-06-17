Ladies European Tour LIVE: Free Sky Sports Golf YouTube stream from Aramco Team Series in England

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The stars of the Ladies European Tour are back in England this week for the Aramco Team Series, with all three rounds available for free via Sky Sports' live stream.

This week's event at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire sees a 54-hole stroke play tournament take place alongside a 36-hole team event, with the teams selected via a unique draft system.

Georgia Hall is chasing a second victory of the season on the Ladies European Tour

Georgia Hall, who won the 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International, and Charley Hull, who claimed the individual crown at the Aramco Team Series - New York are both in the field, while Linn Grant also features after her historic success at the Scandinavian Mixed last week.

Two-time Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew, former order of merit winner Anne Van Dam are also in the field, with Bronte Law and Gabriella Cowley among the other notable names in action.

Sky Sports will have live coverage from each round of the event, offering a $1million prize purse, with four hours of coverage running from 2pm on Friday and midday on Saturday's final round.

The first two rounds are being show live on Sky Sports Mix and via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, with the final round shown live on Saturday on Sky Sports Golf, while all three days are available on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

Click on the video above to watch free live coverage from the Aramco Team Series!