Amateur Championship LIVE: Free YouTube stream from knockout matches at Royal Lytham & St Annes

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Golf's rising stars are gathered at Royal Lytham & St Annes this week for The 127th Amateur Championship, with coverage available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

The winner of the event will secure an exemption to three of the next four majors, including The Open at St Andrews next month, with eight players still in the running to win one of the biggest tournaments in the amateur calendar.

Sam Bairstow is chasing a return to The Open after booking his place in the quarter-finals, having beaten South Africa's Jonathan Broomhead 6&4 before defeating Irishman Jack Hearn 4&3.

Bairstow now faces Ludvig Åberg in the quarter-finals - the third best player on the World Amateur Golf Ranking. The Swede, with former Ryder Cup player Peter Hanson caddying for him, saw off Ireland's Matthew McClean 3&1.

The Amateur Championship Live on

Irishman Peter O'Keeffe was a one-hole winner over Frenchman Nathan Legendre in the afternoon and now faces in-form John Gough, with Australian Max Charles meeting Ireland's Alex Maguire on Friday.

Germany's Laurenz Schiergen faces Aldrich Potgieter from South Africa in the final quarter-final tie, with full coverage of the last eight available via the red button on Sky Sports Golf and for free on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Click on the video above to watch free live coverage from The Amateur Championship!