Amateur Championship LIVE: Free YouTube stream from 36-hole final at Royal Lytham & St Annes

Sam Bairstow and Aldrich Potgieter will contest the final of The 127th Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, with coverage on Saturday available via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Bairstow, 23, convincingly came through an all-English semi-final against John Gough by 5&4 to seal his place in the 36-hole showdown, while teenager Potgieter, 17, edged out Irishman Alex Maguire 3&1.

Sam Bairstow is looking to qualify for The Open for the second year running

As well as winning one of the most prestigious titles in the amateur game, the victor can look forward to competing in The 150th Open at St Andrews next month, the 2023 US Open and, by tradition, an invitation to play in the Masters Tournament.

There have only been two previous winners of The Amateur Championship from South Africa - Jovan Rebula at Royal Aberdeen in 2018 and Bobby Cole at Carnoustie in 1966 - as Potgieter seeks to join an exclusive group.

The finalists will now seek to join an Amateur Championship roll of honour that includes José María Olazábal, Sergio Garcia, Matteo Manassero and Romain Langasque.

Full coverage of the last 36-hole final available via the red button on Sky Sports Golf and for free on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, with the event part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week.

