Ladies European Tour: Free live Sky Sports YouTube stream from Amundi German Masters

The Ladies European Tour season continues this week at the Amundi German Masters, with extended coverage available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

The tour returns to Germany for the first time in six years, with nine of the top 10 in the Race to Costa del Sol standings teeing it up at Golf & Country Club Seddiner See.

Linn Grant is chasing a fourth Ladies European Tour victory of the season

Two-time LET winner Esther Henseleit leads the charge, having successfully defended her title in the opening event of the 2022 season at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Henseleit, who won the 2019 Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year titles, is joined by Olivia Cowan, Karolin Lampert, Leonie Harm, Leticia Ras-Anderica, Franziska Friedrich and Carolin Kauffman.

Nine winners from the 2022 LET season will be trying to add another accolade, including Swedish duo Linn Grant - who claimed a historic success at the Scandinavian Mixed earlier this month - and Maja Stark.

Sky Sports will have live coverage from all four rounds in Germany, with the action live between 11.30am and 2.30pm each day. Coverage will begin on Sky Sports Golf and be shown in full on Sky Sports Mix, with all four rounds also live - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

This week's LET event is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic and the DP World Tour's Horizon Irish Open also available to enjoy.

Click on the video above to watch a free live stream from the Amundi German Masters!