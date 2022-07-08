Golf News

News

Canada's Adam Svensson sinks two eagles to take first-round lead at Barbasol Championship

"It just kind of all came together today. I made two nice eagles. The one on eight was exceptional, made a 30-footer, but was just trying to stay in there because it was just so hot. I was losing energy, I was trying to hydrate and stuff like that" - Adam Svensson

Last Updated: 08/07/22 6:32am

Canadian Adam Svensson leads the Barbasol Championship after Day 1
Canadian Adam Svensson leads the Barbasol Championship after Day 1

Canada's Adam Svensson sunk two eagles to fire a 10-under 62 on Thursday and take the first-round lead at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Svensson leads Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia and France's Robin Roussel by two strokes. The 28-year-old has yet to win on tour but has two top-10 finishes this season.

Svensson started his round on the back nine and made his first eagle at the par-five 15th hole on a 23-foot putt. He shot 30 on his second nine, punctuated by his 31-foot eagle putt at the par-five eighth to take the lead.

"It just kind of all came together today," Svensson said.

"I made two nice eagles. The one on eight was exceptional, made a 30-footer, but was just trying to stay in there because it was just so hot. I was losing energy, I was trying to hydrate and stuff like that."

The Barbasol Championship is being co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour for the first time, just as this week's Scottish Open is being co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

That allowed Roussel to make his PGA Tour debut and post a bogey-free 64 with a chip-in eagle and six birdies.

"I used to be a very straight player so I could miss left, I could miss right," Roussel said, "and now I'm hitting more fades like big fades, like at least I would say five, six, seven-yard fades maybe.

"It helps me a lot because I'm missing only right now, I'm not missing left anymore."

Also See:

Gouveia made his second career PGA Tour start and rolled in nine birdies with just one bogey.

Eight players were tied for fourth at seven-under 65: Trey Mullinax, Max McGreevy, Michael Kim, Mark Hubbard, Bo Van Pelt, Matti Schmid of Germany, Camilo Villegas of Colombia and David Skinns of England.

Trending

©2022 Sky UK