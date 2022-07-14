The 150th Open: Watch Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods in Featured Groups action at St Andrews
Live streams from St Andrews also available of Featured Holes and On The Range, with round-the-clock coverage from the final men's major of the year live all week on Sky Sports' dedicated Open channel.
Watch live Featured Group coverage from The 150th Open, with four marquee groups available to enjoy each day this week at St Andrews.
Sky Sports has round-the-clock coverage from the historic Old Course live on Sky Sports' dedicated Open channel, with the Featured Group action one of several bonus feeds available via the red button and the Sky Sports app.
Thursday's offering begins with defending champion Collin Morikawa, who begins his bid for a third major title alongside Rory McIlroy and last week's Genesis Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele.
The following group contains 2019 champion Shane Lowry and reigning PGA winner Justin Thomas, with Norway's Viktor Hovland competing that threeball as he searches for a maiden major title.
US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa have been handed a star-studded grouping with Tiger Woods, who has been given a late-early draw as he returns to the venue where he complete the career Grand Slam in 2000 and also enjoyed further Open success in 2005.
The afternoon Featured Group action also includes Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm, both former major champions, with Harold Varner III also in that marquee threeball.
Featured Groups
0958 Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
1009 Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Victor Hovland
1459 Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
1510 Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III
Watch Featured Group coverage each day via our live stream, with full coverage from The 150th Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.
