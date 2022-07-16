The 150th Open: Live stream of early action, Open Zone challenges and more from St Andrews

Sky Sports has introduced an exciting new show for The 150th Open, with "Saturday at The Open" available to enjoy live via our free stream.

Round-the-clock coverage from the historic Old Course is live all weekend on Sky Sports' dedicated Open channel, with the Featured Groups, Featured Holes and other bonus feeds available via the red button and Sky Sports app.

"Saturday at The Open" will offer updates from early coverage but offer a more light-hearted look ahead to the third round, with challenges, quizzes, celebrity guests and much more.

Live: Saturday @ The Open Live on

Nick Dougherty and Henni Goya will be joined by former Ryder Cup player Nicolas Colsaerts and a host of familiar faces, give you plenty of fun and entertainment to ease your way into a bumper golfing weekend.

The 150-yard challenge will give see the world's top golfers go head-to-head against Sky Sports talent and familiar faces from the sporting world, with the special show also available on Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Main Event and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube.

