LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Evian Championship as major season continues in France

The women's golf major season continues this week at the Amundi Evian Championship, with all four rounds available via Sky Sports' free live YouTube stream.

This week's event in France kicks off a month-long stretch of LPGA Tour golf in Europe, with all of the world's top five and 14 of the 15 LPGA Tour winners in 2022 all part of a star-studded line-up.

Reigning champion Minjee Lee will be hoping to emulate compatriot Cameron Smith and enjoy more major success, having also won the US Women's Open last month, while Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda are among the other headline names in action.

Charlie Hull, Georgia Hall and Mel Reid are among the English contingent in action, while Ireland's Leona Maguire is also involved as she looks to follow last year's major record-low 61 at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Sky Sports will have live coverage from all four rounds of the penultimate women's major of the year, with two live sessions from the first two days from 10am until 1pm and then from 2.30pm until 5.30pm.

Coverage from the weekend begins at 10.30am until the close of play, with all four rounds live on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The major is part of a quadruple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with the DP World Tour's Cazoo Classic, the PGA Tour's 3M Open and The Senior Open at Gleneagles also available to enjoy.

