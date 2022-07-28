LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The stars of women's golf are back in the UK this week for the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, with all four rounds available via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

Eight of the world's top 10 are set to tee it up at Dundonald Links, where Ryann O'Toole is defending champion after claiming her first LPGA Tour title with an impressive three-shot victory in last year's contest.

Golf's newest major champion Brooke Henderson, winner of the Amundi Evian Championship in dramatic fashion on Sunday, is joined by world No 1 Jin Young Ko, Race to CME Globe leader Minjee Lee and New Zealand's Lydia Ko in a star-studded line-up.

Solheim Cup stars Georgia Hall and Charley Hull are both in action as they look to build on strong performances in last week's Evian Championship, while three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist is also in the field ahead of her AIG Women's Open title defence next week.

Sky Sports will show four hours of live coverage from each round of the event, co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour, with the action live from 3pm over the first two days and 1.30pm over the weekend.

Coverage will begin each day on the red button before switching to Sky Sports Golf, although full coverage will be available each day on Sky Sports Mix and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The Women's Scottish Open is part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with the DP World Tour's Hero Open and the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic also available to enjoy.

