Lydia Ko hits the front at Women's Scottish Open with Georgia Hall six shots off lead

Lydia Ko took the lead on day two of the Women's Scottish Open

Former world number one Lydia Ko remained error-free as she opened up a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.

Ko fired an eagle and five birdies in a second consecutive 65 and has yet to drop a shot in the co-sanctioned event at Dundonald Links.

The 25-year-old's halfway total of 14 under par left her two shots clear of American Lilia Vu, with South Korea's Ji Eun-Hee another stroke back following a superb 64.

"I felt like I played more solid yesterday (Thursday)," Ko said. "I think I had a few more birdie opportunities today that I missed so you just have to be patient.

"I felt like I did that pretty well the last couple of days and hope to do a good job of that over the weekend and see where that puts me."

England's Georgia Hall is six shots off the lead after a second round of 70, the Solheim Cup star recovering from a front nine of 37 with birdies on the 10th, 13th and 18th.