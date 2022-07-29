Lydia Ko hits the front at Women's Scottish Open with Georgia Hall six shots off lead
England's Georgia Hall sits six strokes back off the lead after carding a second round of 70.
Last Updated: 29/07/22 8:29pm
Former world number one Lydia Ko remained error-free as she opened up a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.
Ko fired an eagle and five birdies in a second consecutive 65 and has yet to drop a shot in the co-sanctioned event at Dundonald Links.
The 25-year-old's halfway total of 14 under par left her two shots clear of American Lilia Vu, with South Korea's Ji Eun-Hee another stroke back following a superb 64.
"I felt like I played more solid yesterday (Thursday)," Ko said. "I think I had a few more birdie opportunities today that I missed so you just have to be patient.
"I felt like I did that pretty well the last couple of days and hope to do a good job of that over the weekend and see where that puts me."
England's Georgia Hall is six shots off the lead after a second round of 70, the Solheim Cup star recovering from a front nine of 37 with birdies on the 10th, 13th and 18th.