Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande, Spain

The Ladies European Tour season continues this week with the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande, with every round available via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

American stars Nelly and Jessica Korda headline a strong field at La Reserva Club de Sotogrande, where Alison Lee returns as defending champion after last year's impressive victory in Spain.

Jessica Korda is among the notable names in action in Spain this week

Three-time major champion Anna Nordqvist and 2020 AIG Women's Open winner Sophia Popov both feature, as do Solheim Cup winners Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Matilda Castren.

Linn Grant - second in the season-long standings - chases a fourth victory of the Ladies European Tour campaign - with the Swede one of six of this year's winners in the field. A unique format sees a 54-hole stroke play take place alongside a 36-hole team event, with the teams selected via a unique draft system.

Sky Sports will have live coverage from each round of the event, with four hours of coverage running from 4pm for the first two days and 1pm for Saturday's final round. Coverage is live on Sky Sports Arena this week, with all three rounds also live via the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande is one of four live on Sky Sports this week, with the PGA Tour's BMW Championship and the DP World Tour's D+D Real Czech Masters both live on Sky Sports Golf. The final two days of the US Amateur will be live over the weekend via the red button.

Click on the video above to watch live coverage from the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande!