LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from every round of the CP Women's Open in Canada

The world's top female golfers are in Canada this week for the CP Women's Open, with all four rounds available via Sky Sports' free live stream.

The event makes its long-awaited return to the LPGA Tour schedule after being cancelled the previous two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with world No 1 Jin-young Ko returning as defending champion after her five-shot victory in 2019.

Jin Young Ko is searching for a second LPGA Tour victory of the season

Former major winners Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko - the next three in the world rankings - all feature, while Danielle Kang returns to action after sitting out the last two months due to injury.

Sky Sports will show three hours of live coverage from all four rounds, with the action live from 2.30pm over the first two rounds, 5.30pm for the third round and 6.30pm for Sunday's final round.

The coverage will be live via the red button and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel, with the event one of three live golf tournaments on Sky Sports this week. The PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship and the DP World Tour's Omega European Masters are also available to enjoy.

