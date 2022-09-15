LPGA Tour LIVE: Sky Sports' free YouTube stream from AmazingCre Portland Classic in Oregon

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The LPGA Tour continues this week at the AmazingCre Portland Classic, with early coverage available for free via Sky Sports' live YouTube stream.

The event is the oldest non-major on the LPGA Tour and returns to Columbia Edgewater Country Club this year after a one-year absence, with Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson part of a strong line-up.

England's Georgia Hall features at the venue where she claimed her most recent LPGA Tour title, having defeated Ashleigh Buhai in a play-off to win the 2020 contest, while Ireland's Leona Maguire also features.

Georgia Hall won the Portland Classic in 2020

All four rounds will be shown live on Sky Sports from 8pm each day, with Thursday and Friday's action live on Sky Sports Mix, the red button on Sky Sports Golf and for free on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

The weekend action reverts back to Sky Sports Golf, with the tournament part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports this week. The DP World Tour's DS Automobiles Italian Open and the PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship are also available to enjoy.

