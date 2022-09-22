Ladies European Tour: Free live YouTube stream as Leona Maguire headlines KPMG Women's Irish Open

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The KPMG Women's Irish Open returns to the Ladies European Tour schedule for the first time in a decade this week, with live coverage available via Sky Sports' free stream.

Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire returns home to headline the event at Dromoland Castle in Ireland, where seven of the top 10 in the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol also feature.

Linn Grant chases a fifth victory of an impressive Ladies European Tour season, while England's Meghan MacLaren looks to build on her runner-up finish last week at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France.

Sky Sports will show three hours of live coverage from all four rounds in Ireland, with the action live from 3pm over the first two days and 2pm over the weekend.

The first two rounds and Sunday's final round will be shown on Sky Sports Mix, with all 72 holes available via the red button on Sky Sports Golf and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

This week's KPMG Women's Irish Open is part of a quadruple-header of live golf on Sky Sports, with the Presidents Cup, Cazoo Open de France and the LPGA Tour's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship also available to enjoy.

